Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent home in highly sought after Mckinney ISD. This open floor plan has been upgraded and well kept and ready for immediate occupancy. 4 bedroom split or 1 can be an office. Formal living and dining, great kitchen w eat-in area and private back family room w fireplace. Large master w soaking tub and walk in shower, dual sinks, and oversized closet. Home backs green belt area making for a private enjoyable retreat.