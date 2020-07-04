Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5208 Rowlett Creek Way Available 08/23/19 Craig Ranch Home In FRISCO ISD - Magnificent Craig Ranch home in Frisco ISD. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast bar, and gas range. Master down with grand master bath having dual sinks, garden tub, stand-alone shower, and walk in closet. Large upstairs game room. Semi private guest bedroom upstairs with full bathroom. Covered patio with lush landscaping. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Close to TPC Craig Ranch clubhouse and golf course. Park within walking distance. Easy access to highway puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!



