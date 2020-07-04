All apartments in McKinney
5208 Rowlett Creek Way
5208 Rowlett Creek Way

5208 Rowlett Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Rowlett Creek Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5208 Rowlett Creek Way Available 08/23/19 Craig Ranch Home In FRISCO ISD - Magnificent Craig Ranch home in Frisco ISD. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast bar, and gas range. Master down with grand master bath having dual sinks, garden tub, stand-alone shower, and walk in closet. Large upstairs game room. Semi private guest bedroom upstairs with full bathroom. Covered patio with lush landscaping. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Close to TPC Craig Ranch clubhouse and golf course. Park within walking distance. Easy access to highway puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

(RLNE5074239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have any available units?
5208 Rowlett Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have?
Some of 5208 Rowlett Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Rowlett Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Rowlett Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Rowlett Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way offers parking.
Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have a pool?
No, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Rowlett Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Rowlett Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.

