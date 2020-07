Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Highly Sought after McKinney ISD nestled in a friendly community ! 3 bedroom w gameroom plus oversized backyard. Be greeted with a formal dining & family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet & counters. Master has large walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Large bedrooms make this a must see. Bike to schools. close to shopping area and 75 Hwy. Pool sized yard for kids to play.