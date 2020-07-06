5201 Datewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME IN PROSPER ISD! Welcome home to this popular open floor plan that has 3 bedrooms plus a secluded study at the front of the home. The long entry welcomes you to enjoy hosting in the formal dining or flex space. With tile floors throughout, the spacious kitchen even has a built-in desk. The family room has so much natural light from windows and overlooks the back yard with covered patio and huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. This spacious home even has an over-sized utility room and many upgrades. Prosper ISD elementary school in the neighborhood as well community amenities such as a park and community pool; this home is a MUST SEE!