Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:47 PM

5201 Datewood Lane

5201 Datewood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Datewood Ln, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME IN PROSPER ISD! Welcome home to this popular open floor plan that has 3 bedrooms plus a secluded study at the front of the home. The long entry welcomes you to enjoy hosting in the formal dining or flex space. With tile floors throughout, the spacious kitchen even has a built-in desk. The family room has so much natural light from windows and overlooks the back yard with covered patio and huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. This spacious home even has an over-sized utility room and many upgrades. Prosper ISD elementary school in the neighborhood as well community amenities such as a park and community pool; this home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Datewood Lane have any available units?
5201 Datewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Datewood Lane have?
Some of 5201 Datewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Datewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Datewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Datewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Datewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5201 Datewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Datewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5201 Datewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Datewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Datewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Datewood Lane has a pool.
Does 5201 Datewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5201 Datewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Datewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Datewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

