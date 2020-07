Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great three bedroom in Heatherwood has two spacious living areas, formal dining and breakfast area. Kitchen is open to living room and features gas cooking, walk in pantry, laundry and decorator accents. Master suite is downstairs, with a separate half bath. Large game room upstairs with two additional bedrooms and full bath. Two car garage and large fenced back yard. Community pool, close to shopping.