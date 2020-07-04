5121 China Berry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Eldorado Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Well maintained home in awesome neighborhood! Great floor plan that includes a nice transition from kitchen to family room. Spacious master bedroom! Formal living room with French doors can be used as office or study. Ceramic tile and laminate thoughout. Great backyard with TechShield decking for energy efficiency. Close to community pool and shopping! Easy access to major highways. Pets accepted on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
