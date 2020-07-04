All apartments in McKinney
5121 China Berry Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5121 China Berry Drive

5121 China Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 China Berry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Well maintained home in awesome neighborhood! Great floor plan that includes a nice transition from kitchen to family room. Spacious master bedroom! Formal living room with French doors can be used as office or study. Ceramic tile and laminate thoughout. Great backyard with TechShield decking for energy efficiency. Close to community pool and shopping! Easy access to major highways. Pets accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

