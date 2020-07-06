All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5120 Stonecrest Drive
5120 Stonecrest Drive

5120 Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Stonecrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Highly sought out home in The Villages of Lake Forest! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of Mckinney with exemplary schools. This beauty includes new designer paint throughout, a spacious flex room with a built in desk upstairs, generous storage including walk in closets in all bedrooms, upgraded wood plank tiles throughout, granite counter tops, a big backyard, new fence on all sides (2016) and a new roof (2017). It is conveniently located within minutes drive to HWY 75, historic downtown Mckinney and Adriatica. Within walking distance to Highschool, Elementary school, the community clubhouse and swimming pool. Hurry, this gem will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
5120 Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 5120 Stonecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Stonecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Stonecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Stonecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5120 Stonecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5120 Stonecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 Stonecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

