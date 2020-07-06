5120 Stonecrest Drive

Amenities

Highly sought out home in The Villages of Lake Forest! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of Mckinney with exemplary schools. This beauty includes new designer paint throughout, a spacious flex room with a built in desk upstairs, generous storage including walk in closets in all bedrooms, upgraded wood plank tiles throughout, granite counter tops, a big backyard, new fence on all sides (2016) and a new roof (2017). It is conveniently located within minutes drive to HWY 75, historic downtown Mckinney and Adriatica. Within walking distance to Highschool, Elementary school, the community clubhouse and swimming pool. Hurry, this gem will not last!