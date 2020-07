Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great Location, near 121, close to restaurants and shopping, FRISCO ISD.

New construction, single story 3 Bedroom and 2 bath. Master bathroom with a separate soaking tub and frameless shower. Open kitchen with a dining room for entertaining guests! energy-efficiency features save thousands of dollars on bills. Tech center, MUD room. Community offers a play park and convenient covered picnic area for the whole family to enjoy.