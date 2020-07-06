All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5104 Blackwood Drive

5104 Blackwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Blackwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Light,Bright, & Super clean one story in award winning Prosper ISD! Hardwood floors thru out property, ceramic in wet areas. Stacked formals with lots of light. Open floorplan includes Kitchen w Granite, SS appliances & upgraded 42in cabinets. Split bedrooms, spacious Master includes spa like Master Bath w separate shower & soaking tub. Upgrades include oversized garage w extra storage shelving, energy efficient radiant barrier in attic, covered back patio & Large utility room with sink. Fresh neutral paint thru out. Baker Elm in in the neighborhood! $50 app fee per adult, pay & apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Blackwood Drive have any available units?
5104 Blackwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Blackwood Drive have?
Some of 5104 Blackwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Blackwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Blackwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Blackwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Blackwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5104 Blackwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Blackwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5104 Blackwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Blackwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Blackwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5104 Blackwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Blackwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5104 Blackwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Blackwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Blackwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

