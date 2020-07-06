5025 Stonecrest Drive

Amenities

Inviting, single-story, 4 bedroom home on a corner lot in a great Mckinney neighborhood! Master is split from the other 3 bedrooms, separate dining and utility rooms. LIVING AND DINING ROOMS UPDATED WITH WOOD-LIKE FLOORING. Full dining room, gas fireplace and space for full sized washer and dryer. Cute covered front porch and back yard has plenty of grass. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer and dryer. Application for each person over 18 required along with proof of income, copy of DL. Great home ready for you to lease now!