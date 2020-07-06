All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

5025 Stonecrest Drive

Location

5025 Stonecrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Inviting, single-story, 4 bedroom home on a corner lot in a great Mckinney neighborhood! Master is split from the other 3 bedrooms, separate dining and utility rooms. LIVING AND DINING ROOMS UPDATED WITH WOOD-LIKE FLOORING. Full dining room, gas fireplace and space for full sized washer and dryer. Cute covered front porch and back yard has plenty of grass. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer and dryer. Application for each person over 18 required along with proof of income, copy of DL. Great home ready for you to lease now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
5025 Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 5025 Stonecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Stonecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Stonecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Stonecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5025 Stonecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5025 Stonecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Stonecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

