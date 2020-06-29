All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:42 PM

5012 Old Oak Drive

5012 Old Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Old Oak Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Supersized Family Home with 5 bedrooms, study, game room, media, outdoor living, and pool located on a large cul de sac lot! Amazing visual impact at entry! Flooded with natural light and room for everyone this is a must-see home. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Beautiful open concept living leads to a chef's dream kitchen that is light and bright with custom cabinetry, an enormous walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near Baylor Scott and White Hospital and Business Corridor on HWY 380 in exceptional Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Old Oak Drive have any available units?
5012 Old Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Old Oak Drive have?
Some of 5012 Old Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Old Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Old Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Old Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Old Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5012 Old Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Old Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 5012 Old Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Old Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Old Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Old Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 5012 Old Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5012 Old Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Old Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Old Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

