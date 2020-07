Amenities

Spacious and beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms. Formal dining room, study with built-in book cases, half bath downstairs, tiled and wood laminate flooring on first floor. Large master bedroom with en-suite, separate shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms located on second floor. Eat in kitchen, separate utility room. Nice back yard with flagstone patio. Walking distance to parks and community pool. Welcome home!