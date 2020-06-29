All apartments in McKinney
/
McKinney, TX
/
5000 Evergreen Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:28 PM

5000 Evergreen Drive

5000 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Evergreen Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home is spotless! This is the one you have been looking for. Oversized backyard and all the upgrades that your pickiest clients are looking for! Granite in kitchen and all baths, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator is included!) with no carpet in sight! The master bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded and includes double vanities, frameless glass and upgraded tile floors and tub and shower surround. The huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and offers lots of privacy! Playscape stays! Walking distance to the community pool and fantastic location to Hwy 121 and Hwy 75 and local shopping and dining! Don't miss your chance with this fantastic home...you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
5000 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 5000 Evergreen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Evergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5000 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Evergreen Drive has a pool.
Does 5000 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Evergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

