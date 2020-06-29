5000 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This home is spotless! This is the one you have been looking for. Oversized backyard and all the upgrades that your pickiest clients are looking for! Granite in kitchen and all baths, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator is included!) with no carpet in sight! The master bathroom has been thoughtfully upgraded and includes double vanities, frameless glass and upgraded tile floors and tub and shower surround. The huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and offers lots of privacy! Playscape stays! Walking distance to the community pool and fantastic location to Hwy 121 and Hwy 75 and local shopping and dining! Don't miss your chance with this fantastic home...you will not be disappointed!