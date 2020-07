Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath house in Eldorado Heights. An amazing school district in Mickninny ISD. Close to the community, shopping and recreation. Next to highway 121 and not far from 75. Just recently completely updated. New Floors, fresh paint, open floor plan perfect for entertaining, big yard. Landscaping will get cleaned and updated. Amazing value for the location and size!