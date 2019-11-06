All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 AM

4904 Heather Glen Trail

4904 Heather Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Heather Glen Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome offering LOW-Maintenance lifestyle! 3bed-2.1bath-2c.garage Great neighborhood with Community Pool, Lush-Gardens, Winding-Walkways, and Large Trees. Location is excellent! Just minutes from 75, 121, shopping, dinning, and entertainment. Open floorplan, lots of natural light, Kitchen open to living area, new paint throughout, updated brush-nickel fixtures, and black appliances including refrigerator. Make-ready and new paint will be in progress during first week of listing. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have any available units?
4904 Heather Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have?
Some of 4904 Heather Glen Trail's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Heather Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Heather Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Heather Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4904 Heather Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4904 Heather Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Heather Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4904 Heather Glen Trail has a pool.
Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 4904 Heather Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Heather Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 Heather Glen Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

