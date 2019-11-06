4904 Heather Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Townhome offering LOW-Maintenance lifestyle! 3bed-2.1bath-2c.garage Great neighborhood with Community Pool, Lush-Gardens, Winding-Walkways, and Large Trees. Location is excellent! Just minutes from 75, 121, shopping, dinning, and entertainment. Open floorplan, lots of natural light, Kitchen open to living area, new paint throughout, updated brush-nickel fixtures, and black appliances including refrigerator. Make-ready and new paint will be in progress during first week of listing. No Pets.