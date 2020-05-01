All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4845 Brantley Drive

4845 Brantley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Brantley Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
media room
Stunning Newly built Home in McKinney!! Be the 1st to living in this beautiful open Home. Two story ceilings make this large home feel even bigger! Home start with office, formals and Guest suite with full bath. Kitchen opens to family room features large island, 5 burner gas cooktop granite counter tops, glass and tile back splash, large pantry, shaker style cabinets and fridge. Wood floors through out main areas. Family room has a wall of windows with a fireplace. Large Maters suite with separate shower and tub. 2nd floor features Game room, Media room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths! Blinds installed this week! 16 seer HVAC system , Radiant Barrier roof decking, R-38 Attic insulation, Energy Star certified, R-22 wall insulation in the walls, Vinyl low-e windows. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE INCLUDED. Close to 121 and 75 for easy access to shopping and entertainment. McKinney ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Brantley Drive have any available units?
4845 Brantley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4845 Brantley Drive have?
Some of 4845 Brantley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Brantley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Brantley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Brantley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4845 Brantley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4845 Brantley Drive offer parking?
No, 4845 Brantley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4845 Brantley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4845 Brantley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Brantley Drive have a pool?
No, 4845 Brantley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Brantley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4845 Brantley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Brantley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4845 Brantley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

