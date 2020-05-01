4845 Brantley Drive

Amenities

Stunning Newly built Home in McKinney!! Be the 1st to living in this beautiful open Home. Two story ceilings make this large home feel even bigger! Home start with office, formals and Guest suite with full bath. Kitchen opens to family room features large island, 5 burner gas cooktop granite counter tops, glass and tile back splash, large pantry, shaker style cabinets and fridge. Wood floors through out main areas. Family room has a wall of windows with a fireplace. Large Maters suite with separate shower and tub. 2nd floor features Game room, Media room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths! Blinds installed this week! 16 seer HVAC system , Radiant Barrier roof decking, R-38 Attic insulation, Energy Star certified, R-22 wall insulation in the walls, Vinyl low-e windows. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE INCLUDED. Close to 121 and 75 for easy access to shopping and entertainment. McKinney ISD.