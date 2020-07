Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home.. Large living room with gas starting fireplace. Master is spacious with large master bath. Nice garden tub and roomy shower. Walk-in master closet. Great kitchen with island. nice dining area and extra living area. 2 car garage. Decked patio awesome for cooking out Large backyard. You will be glad you found this home is this quiet but convenient neighborhood in McKinney,