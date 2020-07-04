All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4800 Jamestown Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4800 Jamestown Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM

4800 Jamestown Lane

4800 Jamestown Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4800 Jamestown Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious and bright open-concept is waiting to be the backdrop of your family's memories. The exceptionally large loft dividing the four upstairs bedrooms overlooks the sun-drenched living and kitchen below. The kitchen boasts granite counters and soft-close drawers and doors with pull-out storage features and a large pantry. The well-thought-out floor plan is complete with the Master, Study and Dining Room downstairs. Storage abounds with large walk-in closets and an oversized garage to meet your organizational needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Jamestown Lane have any available units?
4800 Jamestown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Jamestown Lane have?
Some of 4800 Jamestown Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Jamestown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Jamestown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Jamestown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Jamestown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4800 Jamestown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Jamestown Lane offers parking.
Does 4800 Jamestown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Jamestown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Jamestown Lane have a pool?
No, 4800 Jamestown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Jamestown Lane have accessible units?
No, 4800 Jamestown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Jamestown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Jamestown Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center