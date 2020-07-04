4800 Jamestown Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious and bright open-concept is waiting to be the backdrop of your family's memories. The exceptionally large loft dividing the four upstairs bedrooms overlooks the sun-drenched living and kitchen below. The kitchen boasts granite counters and soft-close drawers and doors with pull-out storage features and a large pantry. The well-thought-out floor plan is complete with the Master, Study and Dining Room downstairs. Storage abounds with large walk-in closets and an oversized garage to meet your organizational needs.