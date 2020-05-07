All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 25 2020

4621 BRIGHTON DR.

4621 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Brighton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4621 BRIGHTON DR. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home! McKinney, TX - Beautiful 4 bedroom Home! Great floor plan and lots of living space. Master bedroom is down stairs. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. You must see this one! Tenant to verify all information. Application fee $45 per applicant over 18 years old. Pets are a case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. $125 one time administration fee due prior to move in. Apply online at www.legacy380.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have any available units?
4621 BRIGHTON DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4621 BRIGHTON DR. currently offering any rent specials?
4621 BRIGHTON DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 BRIGHTON DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. is pet friendly.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. offer parking?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not offer parking.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have a pool?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not have a pool.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have accessible units?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 BRIGHTON DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 BRIGHTON DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

