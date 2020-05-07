4604 Cedar Crest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home with new carpeting and paint throughout. Home features easy cleaning laminate wood flooring throughout first floor with decorative lighting and wood burning fireplace. All 4 bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Interior lot with large backyard. Close to shopping and easy access to 75 and 121. A must see!!