All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4604 Cedar Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4604 Cedar Crest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 Cedar Crest Drive

4604 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4604 Cedar Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home with new carpeting and paint throughout. Home features easy cleaning laminate wood flooring throughout first floor with decorative lighting and wood burning fireplace. All 4 bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Interior lot with large backyard. Close to shopping and easy access to 75 and 121. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
4604 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 4604 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center