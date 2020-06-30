All apartments in McKinney
4517 Whitehall Court
4517 Whitehall Court

4517 Whitehall Court · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Whitehall Court, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great location! Near HWY 121 and HWY 75. Formal model home with lots of upgrades. 4bed plus study or 3 bed plus game (media)and study. Close to shopping, fitness center and walking to elementary school. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Whitehall Court have any available units?
4517 Whitehall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Whitehall Court have?
Some of 4517 Whitehall Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Whitehall Court currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Whitehall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Whitehall Court pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Whitehall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4517 Whitehall Court offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Whitehall Court offers parking.
Does 4517 Whitehall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Whitehall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Whitehall Court have a pool?
Yes, 4517 Whitehall Court has a pool.
Does 4517 Whitehall Court have accessible units?
No, 4517 Whitehall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Whitehall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Whitehall Court does not have units with dishwashers.

