Great location! Near HWY 121 and HWY 75. Formal model home with lots of upgrades. 4bed plus study or 3 bed plus game (media)and study. Close to shopping, fitness center and walking to elementary school. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4517 Whitehall Court have?
Some of 4517 Whitehall Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym.
