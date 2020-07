Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large corner lot house in the sought-after Flagstone neighborhood in McKinney with Blue Ribbon Schools. Great floor plan with master, study and an extra bedroom on 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, double oven, gas cooktop and 42in. cabinets. Spacious flex space on 2nd floor with Media room. Nice size yard with covered patio and built-in grill. Home located minutes to Hwy121 and US75. Pet allow on case-by-case review.