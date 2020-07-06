A Classic within the Legends of McKinney perfectly placed in the heart of West McKinney. This home is complete with 2 living areas an oversized kitchen and great lot. Top rated McKinney schools in a spacious floor plan just under 2100 square feet makes this home a great bargain. The entryway leads past formal living and dining areas to spacious eat in kitchen w- plenty of c'space to delight the family chef!! Oversized split master retreat w-large walk in closet just off family room. Three more bdrms w- their own hall bath is perfect for your growing family needs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4513 Bellcrest Drive have any available units?
4513 Bellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Bellcrest Drive have?
Some of 4513 Bellcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Bellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Bellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.