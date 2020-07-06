All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

4513 Bellcrest Drive

4513 Bellcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Bellcrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
A Classic within the Legends of McKinney perfectly placed in the heart of West McKinney. This home is complete with 2 living areas an oversized kitchen and great lot. Top rated McKinney schools in a spacious floor plan just under 2100 square feet makes this home a great bargain. The entryway leads past formal living and dining areas to spacious eat in kitchen w- plenty of c'space to delight the family chef!! Oversized split master retreat w-large walk in closet just off family room. Three more bdrms w- their own hall bath is perfect for your growing family needs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

