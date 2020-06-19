All apartments in McKinney
4424 Querida Avenue

4424 Querida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Querida Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Welcome to almost brand new home, fully upgraded 3 bedroom, plus study in master planned community. In McKinney across from common green space for added privacy. Stunning wood floors to greet you. Well designed floor plan with spacious rooms, high ceilings, beautiful trim, ample closets & natural light & bonus room off family room, perfect for dining or game room. Upgrades include granite tops, subway tile back splash, designer light fixtures, under cabinet lighting, stone fireplace, 8 ft doors, custom window treatments, tank less water heater, breakfast area with built ins, extended back patio & more. Open, eat in Kitchen. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Querida Avenue have any available units?
4424 Querida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Querida Avenue have?
Some of 4424 Querida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Querida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Querida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Querida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Querida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4424 Querida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Querida Avenue offers parking.
Does 4424 Querida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4424 Querida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Querida Avenue have a pool?
No, 4424 Querida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Querida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4424 Querida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Querida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Querida Avenue has units with dishwashers.

