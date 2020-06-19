4424 Querida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Welcome to almost brand new home, fully upgraded 3 bedroom, plus study in master planned community. In McKinney across from common green space for added privacy. Stunning wood floors to greet you. Well designed floor plan with spacious rooms, high ceilings, beautiful trim, ample closets & natural light & bonus room off family room, perfect for dining or game room. Upgrades include granite tops, subway tile back splash, designer light fixtures, under cabinet lighting, stone fireplace, 8 ft doors, custom window treatments, tank less water heater, breakfast area with built ins, extended back patio & more. Open, eat in Kitchen. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included.