All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4408 Carmel Mountain Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

4408 Carmel Mountain Drive

4408 Carmel Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4408 Carmel Mountain Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful 2 story 3br-2.5 ba low maintenance, ready to move in home. Recently updated with new carpet, new floor & fresh neutral paint throughout. The kitchen features new granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lights & freshly painted cabinets. Windows looking out onto the Flagstone Patio and backyard with mature trees. All BRs with walk-in closets. Roof changed 6 months ago. New Water heater installed a year ago. The Water softener, Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat and Wall Mount for upto 90' TV stay The community features a resort style pool and a new playground stone's throw away from the home and excellent rated Frisco ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have any available units?
4408 Carmel Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have?
Some of 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Carmel Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Carmel Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center