4408 Carmel Mountain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful 2 story 3br-2.5 ba low maintenance, ready to move in home. Recently updated with new carpet, new floor & fresh neutral paint throughout. The kitchen features new granite countertops, breakfast bar, recessed lights & freshly painted cabinets. Windows looking out onto the Flagstone Patio and backyard with mature trees. All BRs with walk-in closets. Roof changed 6 months ago. New Water heater installed a year ago. The Water softener, Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat and Wall Mount for upto 90' TV stay The community features a resort style pool and a new playground stone's throw away from the home and excellent rated Frisco ISD schools.