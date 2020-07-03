All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:42 PM

4404 Sharps Drive

4404 Sharps Dr
Location

4404 Sharps Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light & bright with an open floor plan w 3 car garage, wood floors throughout, beautiful dining room with butlers pantry flows into kitchen which is the heart of the home. Kitchen has massive breakfast bar, gorgeous granite & SS appliances overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom with TWO walk-in closets. Study down with full bathroom could be 5th bedroom. 3 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms up with a generous Entertainment Room or 2nd Living Room. Spacious private backyard. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood & walking trails" Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Sharps Drive have any available units?
4404 Sharps Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Sharps Drive have?
Some of 4404 Sharps Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Sharps Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Sharps Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Sharps Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Sharps Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Sharps Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Sharps Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Sharps Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Sharps Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Sharps Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Sharps Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Sharps Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Sharps Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Sharps Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Sharps Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

