4404 Sharps Drive

Light & bright with an open floor plan w 3 car garage, wood floors throughout, beautiful dining room with butlers pantry flows into kitchen which is the heart of the home. Kitchen has massive breakfast bar, gorgeous granite & SS appliances overlooks the living room with vaulted ceilings. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom with TWO walk-in closets. Study down with full bathroom could be 5th bedroom. 3 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms up with a generous Entertainment Room or 2nd Living Room. Spacious private backyard. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood & walking trails" Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.