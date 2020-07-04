4201 Oxbow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Winding Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
GORGEOUS HUGE AND UNIQUE! This Open and spacious 3200+ sq ft 4-bed 3 FULL bathroom home has it all! Open and bright floor plan! Hardwood flooring and tile throughout main living areas of the home. Large open kitchen perfect for the chef in your family. HUGE master bedroom and bathroom and walk-in closet! Bedrooms are complimentary size to the rest of the home. 2 bedrooms downstairs have walk-ins! Did I mention it has a loft AND a private home theatre? This home is completed with a fully-equipped outdoor living space and a pool and spa! Perfect for entertaining and unwinding. The backyard is low-maintenance having astroturf instead of grass! Green yard year round! NO CATS. PETS CASE BY CASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
