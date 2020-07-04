All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:14 AM

4201 Oxbow Drive

Location

4201 Oxbow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
GORGEOUS HUGE AND UNIQUE! This Open and spacious 3200+ sq ft 4-bed 3 FULL bathroom home has it all! Open and bright floor plan! Hardwood flooring and tile throughout main living areas of the home. Large open kitchen perfect for the chef in your family. HUGE master bedroom and bathroom and walk-in closet! Bedrooms are complimentary size to the rest of the home. 2 bedrooms downstairs have walk-ins! Did I mention it has a loft AND a private home theatre? This home is completed with a fully-equipped outdoor living space and a pool and spa! Perfect for entertaining and unwinding. The backyard is low-maintenance having astroturf instead of grass! Green yard year round! NO CATS. PETS CASE BY CASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Oxbow Drive have any available units?
4201 Oxbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Oxbow Drive have?
Some of 4201 Oxbow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Oxbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Oxbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Oxbow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Oxbow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Oxbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Oxbow Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 Oxbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Oxbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Oxbow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Oxbow Drive has a pool.
Does 4201 Oxbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 Oxbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Oxbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Oxbow Drive has units with dishwashers.

