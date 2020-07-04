4201 Oxbow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room pet friendly

GORGEOUS HUGE AND UNIQUE! This Open and spacious 3200+ sq ft 4-bed 3 FULL bathroom home has it all! Open and bright floor plan! Hardwood flooring and tile throughout main living areas of the home. Large open kitchen perfect for the chef in your family. HUGE master bedroom and bathroom and walk-in closet! Bedrooms are complimentary size to the rest of the home. 2 bedrooms downstairs have walk-ins! Did I mention it has a loft AND a private home theatre? This home is completed with a fully-equipped outdoor living space and a pool and spa! Perfect for entertaining and unwinding. The backyard is low-maintenance having astroturf instead of grass! Green yard year round! NO CATS. PETS CASE BY CASE.