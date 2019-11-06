All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
413 Maple Leaf Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

413 Maple Leaf Lane

413 Maple Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

413 Maple Leaf Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
Geat Home Located in Fabulous Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney ISD! Features 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Dining & Gameroom. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Gas Fireplace is Open to the Eat in Kitchen with Center Island, Gas Cooktop & Breakfast Bar. Large Master Bedroom with Dual Sinks, Oversized Walk In Shower & Jetted Tub. 5th Bedroom or Study Downstairs. Upstairs Boasts a Huge Gameroom, Built In Desk Area, 3 Bedrooms & a Full Bath. Backyard has a BIG Patio with Covered & Uncovered Space + a Half Court with Basketball Hoop for Family and Friends to Enjoy. Updates Include: Fresh Landscaping, Sod, Solar Screens, Granite Countertops & Laminate Wood Flooring. ***NO PETS ALLOWED***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have any available units?
413 Maple Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have?
Some of 413 Maple Leaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Maple Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
413 Maple Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Maple Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 413 Maple Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 413 Maple Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Maple Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 413 Maple Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 413 Maple Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Maple Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Maple Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

