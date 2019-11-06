413 Maple Leaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage

Geat Home Located in Fabulous Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney ISD! Features 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Formal Dining & Gameroom. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Gas Fireplace is Open to the Eat in Kitchen with Center Island, Gas Cooktop & Breakfast Bar. Large Master Bedroom with Dual Sinks, Oversized Walk In Shower & Jetted Tub. 5th Bedroom or Study Downstairs. Upstairs Boasts a Huge Gameroom, Built In Desk Area, 3 Bedrooms & a Full Bath. Backyard has a BIG Patio with Covered & Uncovered Space + a Half Court with Basketball Hoop for Family and Friends to Enjoy. Updates Include: Fresh Landscaping, Sod, Solar Screens, Granite Countertops & Laminate Wood Flooring. ***NO PETS ALLOWED***