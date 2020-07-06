All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 23 2019

4100 Tejas Court

4100 Tejas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Tejas Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Poised for large scale entertaining, this voluminous 5Bed-4Bath residence is nothing short of spectacular! Come experience the exquisite detailing of this landscaped, 2-story brick home with attached garage & picturesque covered front porch. Step inside & be greeted by oversized windows allowing for natural light to flood the interior & affording ample opportunity to relish in the peaceful respite of the fenced backyard & covered patio. From the chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite island, tiled backsplash & butler's pantry, to the family room's dramatic cathedral ceilings & floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, every aspect of this home is grand in scale & bold in design. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Tejas Court have any available units?
4100 Tejas Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Tejas Court have?
Some of 4100 Tejas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Tejas Court currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Tejas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Tejas Court pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Tejas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4100 Tejas Court offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Tejas Court offers parking.
Does 4100 Tejas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Tejas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Tejas Court have a pool?
No, 4100 Tejas Court does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Tejas Court have accessible units?
No, 4100 Tejas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Tejas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Tejas Court does not have units with dishwashers.

