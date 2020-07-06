4100 Tejas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Poised for large scale entertaining, this voluminous 5Bed-4Bath residence is nothing short of spectacular! Come experience the exquisite detailing of this landscaped, 2-story brick home with attached garage & picturesque covered front porch. Step inside & be greeted by oversized windows allowing for natural light to flood the interior & affording ample opportunity to relish in the peaceful respite of the fenced backyard & covered patio. From the chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite island, tiled backsplash & butler's pantry, to the family room's dramatic cathedral ceilings & floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, every aspect of this home is grand in scale & bold in design. Come see for yourself!