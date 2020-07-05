All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 410 Paula Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
410 Paula Road
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:12 AM

410 Paula Road

410 Paula Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 Paula Road, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
LEASE-TO-OWN!! Adorable Ranch-style rambler that's completely remodeled in MISD for under $350,000?? YEP- That is what's happening!! With $120,000 in improvements in this makeover including: NEW roof, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, hardwoods, decks, and a brand new never-cooked in Gourmet Kitchen! Taken down to the Studs, this fully permitted home offers all the finer things in life. Gorgeous hardwood floors & new patterned carpet, luxury granite counters, custom cabinetry with built-in wine storage & chiller, SS appliances & open-concept living. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch & spend evenings w-friends & family BBQ'ing on the spacious deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Paula Road have any available units?
410 Paula Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Paula Road have?
Some of 410 Paula Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Paula Road currently offering any rent specials?
410 Paula Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Paula Road pet-friendly?
No, 410 Paula Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 410 Paula Road offer parking?
No, 410 Paula Road does not offer parking.
Does 410 Paula Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Paula Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Paula Road have a pool?
No, 410 Paula Road does not have a pool.
Does 410 Paula Road have accessible units?
No, 410 Paula Road does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Paula Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Paula Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center