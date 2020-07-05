410 Paula Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

LEASE-TO-OWN!! Adorable Ranch-style rambler that's completely remodeled in MISD for under $350,000?? YEP- That is what's happening!! With $120,000 in improvements in this makeover including: NEW roof, windows, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, hardwoods, decks, and a brand new never-cooked in Gourmet Kitchen! Taken down to the Studs, this fully permitted home offers all the finer things in life. Gorgeous hardwood floors & new patterned carpet, luxury granite counters, custom cabinetry with built-in wine storage & chiller, SS appliances & open-concept living. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch & spend evenings w-friends & family BBQ'ing on the spacious deck.