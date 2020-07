Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Home located in a Quiet Cul-de-sac. A beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Formal Living and Dining rooms, Island Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space, Cozy Den with Wood Burning Fireplace, Guest Bedroom and Bath Down stairs, Master Suite, 2 bedrooms and Loft are up stairs. Master bedroom is spacious with medicine cabinet, separate shower and walk in closets. Must See!!