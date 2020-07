Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New completed beautiful one story home, 4 bedrooms , 2 bath with open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite counter top , SS appliances and eat-in island open to huge living room with cozy fire place. Bedroom with French door by entry could be the study. Master bedroom with sitting area, big closet , garden tub and separate shower over looking the backyard. privacy backyard with cover patio. Ready to move in!

Rent including the water , yard care, HOA fee !