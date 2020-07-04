4033 Oxbow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Exquisite home has gorgeous backyard views of tall, mature trees- so much privacy! Master downstairs, study with French doors, huge game room and media room. Wood flrs in study, living, formal dining & family. You will love the abundance of cabinets in kitchen & butler's pantry including a 2nd walk-in pantry in laundry room. Gourmet kitchen boasts of Granite ctops, gas cooktop vented to exterior & SS appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs built-in desk area for studying plus bdrms are great size. Fantastic covered back patio along with separate slab for fire pit, great to spend your evenings outside. Just minutes to award winning Walker Elementary school plus huge park & playground area. Pets case-by-case.