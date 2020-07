Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Wonderful single story home for lease. Great split bedroom floor plan with over sized Master Bedroom featuring sitting area and two large closets. Bonus room can be extra living area, study, or forth bedroom. Open kitchen, dining and living area with corner fireplace. Wood floors in study and living area. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas range cook top, and 42 inch cabinets in kitchen. Great location near Hwy 380 and Lake Forest.