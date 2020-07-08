All apartments in McKinney
4010 Falcon Drive

4010 Falcon View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Falcon View Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction house waiting for the first family to live in. Lovely one-story house features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and study room which can be used as a fourth bedroom. Open concept design of kitchen, dinning and living areas with hardwood flooring. Kitchen features beautiful Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tankless Water Heater. Great size backyard. Convenient location with new Elementary School (north creek elementary) nearby and easy access to highway. House is available now. Easy showing. Come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Falcon Drive have any available units?
4010 Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Falcon Drive have?
Some of 4010 Falcon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Falcon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4010 Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Falcon Drive offers parking.
Does 4010 Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Falcon Drive have a pool?
No, 4010 Falcon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4010 Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Falcon Drive has units with dishwashers.

