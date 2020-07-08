4010 Falcon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction house waiting for the first family to live in. Lovely one-story house features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and study room which can be used as a fourth bedroom. Open concept design of kitchen, dinning and living areas with hardwood flooring. Kitchen features beautiful Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tankless Water Heater. Great size backyard. Convenient location with new Elementary School (north creek elementary) nearby and easy access to highway. House is available now. Easy showing. Come to see, do not miss out.