3929 Iris Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities pool

Nestled on a Cul de sac in West Mckinney, you are going to love the size and price of this 4 bedroom beauty! New wood laminate in master bedroom, sparkling clean and ready for new tenants! Room sizes are HUGE, storage is plentiful with a light and airy feel throught. Recent paint, wood flooring on the bottom level in entry, dining, living area and master. Tile in all wet areas and carpet in all 2nd level bedrooms and living area. The community pool is just around the corner too! Close to schools, Winniford Park, shopping and dining and convenient to Hwy 121 and I-75.