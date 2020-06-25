All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3929 Iris Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3929 Iris Court
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:53 AM

3929 Iris Court

3929 Iris Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3929 Iris Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nestled on a Cul de sac in West Mckinney, you are going to love the size and price of this 4 bedroom beauty! New wood laminate in master bedroom, sparkling clean and ready for new tenants! Room sizes are HUGE, storage is plentiful with a light and airy feel throught. Recent paint, wood flooring on the bottom level in entry, dining, living area and master. Tile in all wet areas and carpet in all 2nd level bedrooms and living area. The community pool is just around the corner too! Close to schools, Winniford Park, shopping and dining and convenient to Hwy 121 and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Iris Court have any available units?
3929 Iris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Iris Court have?
Some of 3929 Iris Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Iris Court currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Iris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Iris Court pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Iris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3929 Iris Court offer parking?
No, 3929 Iris Court does not offer parking.
Does 3929 Iris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Iris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Iris Court have a pool?
Yes, 3929 Iris Court has a pool.
Does 3929 Iris Court have accessible units?
No, 3929 Iris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Iris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 Iris Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center