3916 Ironstone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning playground fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Great McKinney location with fabulous Frisco schools. New carpet throughout. New roof, new 1st flr AC, new fence, stamped concrete patio, whole house water filtration system are just some of the outstanding features of your new home. Very open yet very cozy. Master suite features an oversized sitting area, jetted tub and an AMAZING custom closet system. Three spacious bedrooms, game and media rooms create the perfect space for children & guests. Large laundry has space for freezer. Large chef's kitchen features island, double oven w-single convection, lots of cabinets & counter space. Community pool & play ground around the corner.