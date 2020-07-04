All apartments in McKinney
Location

3916 Ironstone Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Great McKinney location with fabulous Frisco schools. New carpet throughout. New roof, new 1st flr AC, new fence, stamped concrete patio, whole house water filtration system are just some of the outstanding features of your new home. Very open yet very cozy. Master suite features an oversized sitting area, jetted tub and an AMAZING custom closet system. Three spacious bedrooms, game and media rooms create the perfect space for children & guests. Large laundry has space for freezer. Large chef's kitchen features island, double oven w-single convection, lots of cabinets & counter space. Community pool & play ground around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Ironstone Lane have any available units?
3916 Ironstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Ironstone Lane have?
Some of 3916 Ironstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Ironstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Ironstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Ironstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Ironstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3916 Ironstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Ironstone Lane offers parking.
Does 3916 Ironstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Ironstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Ironstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3916 Ironstone Lane has a pool.
Does 3916 Ironstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 3916 Ironstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Ironstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Ironstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

