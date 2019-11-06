3909 Plymouth Drive

Amenities

Great one story house, which is a nice community and friendly neighborhood. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master suite provides a sitting area perfect for office space, nursery, or craft room. Master bath is perfect with dual sinks, separate shower and walk in closet. Open floor plan with a formal dining or office. Covered patio front and back. Landscaped yard with sprinkler system, fenced yard, wood deck, and small shed for storage. Front porch is cute and quaint with nice sitting area.