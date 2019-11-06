All apartments in McKinney
3909 Plymouth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 Plymouth Drive

3909 Plymouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Plymouth Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great one story house, which is a nice community and friendly neighborhood. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master suite provides a sitting area perfect for office space, nursery, or craft room. Master bath is perfect with dual sinks, separate shower and walk in closet. Open floor plan with a formal dining or office. Covered patio front and back. Landscaped yard with sprinkler system, fenced yard, wood deck, and small shed for storage. Front porch is cute and quaint with nice sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
3909 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 3909 Plymouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Plymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3909 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
No, 3909 Plymouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Plymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Plymouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

