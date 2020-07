Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus an office, hardwood entry through out living area, dinning area and office, C-tiles at all wet area, including new updated C-tiles at both bathrooms and laundry room. brand new SS dish washer, range and microwave, granite countertops. Great location, close to Wal-Mart, Lifetime fitness, Allen outlet center and Mall. Easy access to 121 and 75.