All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3904 Sunglow Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3904 Sunglow Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3904 Sunglow Trail

3904 Sunglow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3904 Sunglow Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home in highly sought after part of McKinney, Craig Ranch, in Frisco ISD!!! This 4 bed, 3 bath home is in a prime location of the neighborhood, directly across the street from one of the several parks in this subdivision as well as one of the two community pools! Have all the convenience of your own pool, without the maintenance headache. This home also features an open floor plan, a kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops, and a walk-in pantry. Not to mention the second master bedroom upstairs that could be used as a game or media room. Beautiful wood floors in the dining and family rooms. Roof replaced in May 2017 and new downstairs air conditioning system installed in 2018. Schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Sunglow Trail have any available units?
3904 Sunglow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Sunglow Trail have?
Some of 3904 Sunglow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Sunglow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Sunglow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Sunglow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Sunglow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3904 Sunglow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Sunglow Trail offers parking.
Does 3904 Sunglow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Sunglow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Sunglow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3904 Sunglow Trail has a pool.
Does 3904 Sunglow Trail have accessible units?
No, 3904 Sunglow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Sunglow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Sunglow Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center