3904 Sunglow Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home in highly sought after part of McKinney, Craig Ranch, in Frisco ISD!!! This 4 bed, 3 bath home is in a prime location of the neighborhood, directly across the street from one of the several parks in this subdivision as well as one of the two community pools! Have all the convenience of your own pool, without the maintenance headache. This home also features an open floor plan, a kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops, and a walk-in pantry. Not to mention the second master bedroom upstairs that could be used as a game or media room. Beautiful wood floors in the dining and family rooms. Roof replaced in May 2017 and new downstairs air conditioning system installed in 2018. Schedule a showing!