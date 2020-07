Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room pool

READY FOR MOVE IN - OK to view now! 4 bedroom 3 bath + home office with pool. Home is in a cul de sac location so its not a well traveled street. SOARING 2 story entry, family room with fireplace, island kitchen, versatile formal dining can be study, master on 2nd floor, game room area on 2nd floor, additional bedroom on 1st floor. Sought after MCKINNEY SCHOOLS. 50.00 NON REFUNDALBE CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK APPL. FEE.