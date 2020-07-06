All apartments in McKinney
3901 Buchanan St.

3901 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Buchanan Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3901 Buchanan St. Available 04/14/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot! - Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot! This spacious home features dark wood flooring throughout, open floor plan and ceiling fans. Large living area is open to kitchen and has brick wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting and wall mount for television. Eat-in kitchen has tons of cabinet space, bright windows and SS appliances. Formal dining room w decorative lighting. Guest bedrooms w plush carpeting and huge windows. Large master bedroom w attached bath has garden tub and separate shower. Huge backyard has open patio, trees and wooden privacy fence. Close to local schools, shopping and restaurants. 2 car garage. McKinney ISD.

(RLNE3718236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Buchanan St. have any available units?
3901 Buchanan St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Buchanan St. have?
Some of 3901 Buchanan St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Buchanan St. currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Buchanan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Buchanan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Buchanan St. is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Buchanan St. offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Buchanan St. offers parking.
Does 3901 Buchanan St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Buchanan St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Buchanan St. have a pool?
No, 3901 Buchanan St. does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Buchanan St. have accessible units?
No, 3901 Buchanan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Buchanan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Buchanan St. does not have units with dishwashers.

