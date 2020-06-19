All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019

3816 Walden Drive

3816 Walden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Walden Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
This gorgeous home has a covered front porch, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms , large kitchen, with a center island and a walk in pantry, is open to the breakfast nook and family room. never lived on, Spacious master bathroom features separate his and hers vanities, extra large shower featuring a bench seat, linen closet, and a wide garden tub. The upstairs is just as enticing beautiful with a large game room and specious secondary bedrooms. A truly incredible floorpan throughout. this new home is also every efficient which will keep your utility bills significantly low.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Walden Drive have any available units?
3816 Walden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Walden Drive have?
Some of 3816 Walden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Walden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Walden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Walden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Walden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3816 Walden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Walden Drive offers parking.
Does 3816 Walden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Walden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Walden Drive have a pool?
No, 3816 Walden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Walden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 Walden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Walden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Walden Drive has units with dishwashers.

