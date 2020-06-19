3816 Walden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

This gorgeous home has a covered front porch, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms , large kitchen, with a center island and a walk in pantry, is open to the breakfast nook and family room. never lived on, Spacious master bathroom features separate his and hers vanities, extra large shower featuring a bench seat, linen closet, and a wide garden tub. The upstairs is just as enticing beautiful with a large game room and specious secondary bedrooms. A truly incredible floorpan throughout. this new home is also every efficient which will keep your utility bills significantly low.