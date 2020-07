Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Heritage Bend. Open floor plan with two living areas and split bedrooms. Home is clean and well lighted! Kitchen is open to living area with granite counters, breakfast bar and a refrigerator. Washer & dryer are included in lease. Home is close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Zoned to sought after McKinney ISD.