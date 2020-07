Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Popular Aberdeen floorplan by Beazer Homes on a premium corner lot overlooking the community park with pecan trees and a private backyard without a home directly behind you. Engineered vinyl flooring and tiles throughout main living areas with 2-story windows allowing an abundance of natural light. This home features a master bedroom down, study, media room and 3 split bedrooms up. This home is upgraded with granite counter tops, granite island, and stainless steel appliances.