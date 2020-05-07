All apartments in McKinney
3712 Cobblecreek Drive

3712 Cobblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Cobblecreek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
This gorgeous like new home has it all. Exquisite brick elevation with beautiful tile flooring throughout living area. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry and gas cooktop. Bedroom on first floor could be used as a guest suite. Retreat to the master suite that boasts two large walk in closets, separate vanities, garden tub and linen closet. Generously sized secondary bedrooms with full bathrooms. Home is equipped with a Culligan water filtration system. Award winning Frisco ISD. Walking distance to Elementary School. Quick access to 75 and 121 with restaurants and shoppings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have any available units?
3712 Cobblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have?
Some of 3712 Cobblecreek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Cobblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Cobblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Cobblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Cobblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Cobblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

