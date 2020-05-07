3712 Cobblecreek Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous like new home has it all. Exquisite brick elevation with beautiful tile flooring throughout living area. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry and gas cooktop. Bedroom on first floor could be used as a guest suite. Retreat to the master suite that boasts two large walk in closets, separate vanities, garden tub and linen closet. Generously sized secondary bedrooms with full bathrooms. Home is equipped with a Culligan water filtration system. Award winning Frisco ISD. Walking distance to Elementary School. Quick access to 75 and 121 with restaurants and shoppings.