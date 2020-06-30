All apartments in McKinney
3700 Gotland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3700 Gotland Ave

3700 Gotland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Gotland Avenue, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 McKinney Rental house - Property Id: 134201

New community of Erwin Farms in Mckinney, Texas. Close to US380 and US75 highways.
Minutes away from Costco, grocery stores and restaurants. Near High school and Middle School. Energy efficient, SS appliances. Tankless water heater and Hi effeciency HVAC. All bedrooms with ceiling fans, covered patio and lots more upgraded features.

Small non-aggressive pets are allowed. $500 deposit per pet.
All utilities and yard care will be paid by tenants. Renter insurance required.
Applicants will be responsible for paying any application fees including the background check.

Not available for viewing right now, as there are current tenants. Probably July 25, it will be available for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134201
Property Id 134201

(RLNE5790744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Gotland Ave have any available units?
3700 Gotland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Gotland Ave have?
Some of 3700 Gotland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Gotland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Gotland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Gotland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Gotland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Gotland Ave offer parking?
No, 3700 Gotland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Gotland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Gotland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Gotland Ave have a pool?
No, 3700 Gotland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Gotland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 Gotland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Gotland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Gotland Ave has units with dishwashers.

