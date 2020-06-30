3700 Gotland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Available 08/01/20 McKinney Rental house - Property Id: 134201



New community of Erwin Farms in Mckinney, Texas. Close to US380 and US75 highways.

Minutes away from Costco, grocery stores and restaurants. Near High school and Middle School. Energy efficient, SS appliances. Tankless water heater and Hi effeciency HVAC. All bedrooms with ceiling fans, covered patio and lots more upgraded features.



Small non-aggressive pets are allowed. $500 deposit per pet.

All utilities and yard care will be paid by tenants. Renter insurance required.

Applicants will be responsible for paying any application fees including the background check.



Not available for viewing right now, as there are current tenants. Probably July 25, it will be available for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134201

