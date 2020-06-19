All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:10 AM

3609 Willow Creek Trail

3609 Willow Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Willow Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Nestled in North McKinney this home boast a large lot and a ample amount of floor space (2300+) to match! This 3 bed 2.5 bath has loads of features to make it a feel like your home- from the newly updated kitchen, guest and half bath, and vibrant lighting, to the newly stained deck and freshly painted interior. the layout consist of a formal dining in the front, along with large living room, along with a bonus living space updates that could be converted to a 4th bed. Located within a mile of McKinney North HS, this home is only 10 minutes from downtown and is centrally located to highway 75 and 121. Don't miss out on this beautiful property, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have any available units?
3609 Willow Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have?
Some of 3609 Willow Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Willow Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Willow Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Willow Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Willow Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Willow Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Willow Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3609 Willow Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3609 Willow Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Willow Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Willow Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

