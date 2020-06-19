3609 Willow Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Nestled in North McKinney this home boast a large lot and a ample amount of floor space (2300+) to match! This 3 bed 2.5 bath has loads of features to make it a feel like your home- from the newly updated kitchen, guest and half bath, and vibrant lighting, to the newly stained deck and freshly painted interior. the layout consist of a formal dining in the front, along with large living room, along with a bonus living space updates that could be converted to a 4th bed. Located within a mile of McKinney North HS, this home is only 10 minutes from downtown and is centrally located to highway 75 and 121. Don't miss out on this beautiful property, schedule your private showing today!