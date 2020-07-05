All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

3609 Venetian Court

3609 Venetian Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Venetian Ct, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath with all new features from floor to ceiling at prime location of Erwin Farms Community situated in far Northwest corner of Highway 380 and NC Expressway 75! Granite Counter Top with back splash n new whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove cook top. All white 42 inch cabinets with soft close doors and European style hidden hinges. 3 good size bedrooms at one end with split master bedroom on other side for privacy. Master bath features oversize tiled shower, quartz counter top and 4 inch back splash. House is in a nice community with swimming pool. This All New classy home in a great suburb will not last long, make arrangement soon to view before it is Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Venetian Court have any available units?
3609 Venetian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Venetian Court have?
Some of 3609 Venetian Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Venetian Court currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Venetian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Venetian Court pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Venetian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Venetian Court offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Venetian Court offers parking.
Does 3609 Venetian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Venetian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Venetian Court have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Venetian Court has a pool.
Does 3609 Venetian Court have accessible units?
No, 3609 Venetian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Venetian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Venetian Court has units with dishwashers.

