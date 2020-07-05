3609 Venetian Court

Amenities

Brand New Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath with all new features from floor to ceiling at prime location of Erwin Farms Community situated in far Northwest corner of Highway 380 and NC Expressway 75! Granite Counter Top with back splash n new whirlpool stainless steel appliances including gas stove cook top. All white 42 inch cabinets with soft close doors and European style hidden hinges. 3 good size bedrooms at one end with split master bedroom on other side for privacy. Master bath features oversize tiled shower, quartz counter top and 4 inch back splash. House is in a nice community with swimming pool. This All New classy home in a great suburb will not last long, make arrangement soon to view before it is Gone!