3608 Willow Creek Trail
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:24 AM

3608 Willow Creek Trail

3608 Willow Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Willow Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
lobby
Gorgeous, spacious, well-maintained home in great location. Easy access to Hwy. 75 and Hwy 380 new shopping developments: Costco, Cinemark, Stein Mart, Hobby Lobby, restaurants, etc. Walking distance to surrounding middle school, HS and Collin County Community College. Home features: carpet on second floor only, fully painted, ceramic tile and laminated wood-like flooring downstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with modern plumbing fixtures. Oversize master bedroom a plus! Game room on second floor. A backyard with deck good for a basketball golley and storage shed.
PLEASE CLICK ON DOCUMENTS TO ACCESS LEASE APPLICATION AND REQUIREMENTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have any available units?
3608 Willow Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have?
Some of 3608 Willow Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Willow Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Willow Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Willow Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Willow Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Willow Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Willow Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3608 Willow Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3608 Willow Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Willow Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Willow Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

