3608 Willow Creek Trail

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage lobby

Gorgeous, spacious, well-maintained home in great location. Easy access to Hwy. 75 and Hwy 380 new shopping developments: Costco, Cinemark, Stein Mart, Hobby Lobby, restaurants, etc. Walking distance to surrounding middle school, HS and Collin County Community College. Home features: carpet on second floor only, fully painted, ceramic tile and laminated wood-like flooring downstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with modern plumbing fixtures. Oversize master bedroom a plus! Game room on second floor. A backyard with deck good for a basketball golley and storage shed.

